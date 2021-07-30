Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

