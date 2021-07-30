Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 billion-$125.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.76 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $68.87. 23,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,967. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

