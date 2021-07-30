Centamin (TSE:CEE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
Shares of CEE stock opened at C$1.83 on Monday. Centamin has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.
About Centamin
