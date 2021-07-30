Centamin (TSE:CEE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of CEE stock opened at C$1.83 on Monday. Centamin has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

