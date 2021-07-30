Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.41.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.37 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.92 billion and a PE ratio of -38.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.10.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

