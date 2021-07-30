CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

CBTX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,818. The firm has a market cap of $678.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

