CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%.
CBTX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,818. The firm has a market cap of $678.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
