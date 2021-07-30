CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

CBFV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.