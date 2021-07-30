Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $31.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 514,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,216. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

