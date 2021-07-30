Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.