Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Aristippos Gennadios Sells 465 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $52,568.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Catalent stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.