Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

CSTL stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.49 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,104. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,018,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

