Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Casa Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.320 EPS.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

