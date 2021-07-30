Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.47. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 454,998 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

