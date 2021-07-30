Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $360.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.15.

NYSE CVNA opened at $339.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 1 year low of $148.49 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

