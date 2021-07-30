Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,821 shares of company stock worth $442,866,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $339.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.59. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.49 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

