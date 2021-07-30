Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $20,395,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.19. 1,046,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,214. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.49 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.15.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

