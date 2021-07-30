carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of carsales.com stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

