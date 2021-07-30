Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,418. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

