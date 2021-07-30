Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Roth Capital

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a below average rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $668.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

