Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Kevin P. Zdimal Sells 15,544 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

