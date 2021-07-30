CareCloud (MTBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTBC opened at $7.96 on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.90.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,381 shares of company stock worth $1,407,959. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

