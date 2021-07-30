Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6,288.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

NYSE WLK opened at $83.96 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

