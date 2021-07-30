Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.