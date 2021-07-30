Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 183.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $69,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $447,825 in the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

