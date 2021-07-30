Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 269.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

