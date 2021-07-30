Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

CDK opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.