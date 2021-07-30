Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 443 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BAE Systems were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BAESY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.