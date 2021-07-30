Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Announces Earnings Results

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35. Capstead Mortgage has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.