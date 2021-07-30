Capital Power Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. Capital Power has a one year low of C$27.24 and a one year high of C$42.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.