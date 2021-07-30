Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $162.98. 47,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

