Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Capgemini alerts:

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,498. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.