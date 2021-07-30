Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

PAYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

