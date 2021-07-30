Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

COK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.29 ($73.28).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of Cancom stock traded up €1.52 ($1.79) on Friday, reaching €52.76 ($62.07). 116,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €57.25 ($67.35). The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.