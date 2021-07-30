Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CU. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.25.

TSE:CU traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,282. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.19.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

