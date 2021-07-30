Canadian Utilities Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

TSE:CU opened at C$35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

