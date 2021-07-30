Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $3.24 Million Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.94. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

