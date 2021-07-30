Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.