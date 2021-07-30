Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 30,600 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of New Relic worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in New Relic by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,751,000 after buying an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,811,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $70.37 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

