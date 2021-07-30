Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.21 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of SM Energy worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

