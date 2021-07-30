Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,481 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.