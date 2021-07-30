Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BHF opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

