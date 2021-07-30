Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $20,810,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $20,507,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $21.44 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

