Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. 87,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,996,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

