Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Cameco stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 2,728,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.