Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLMT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

