California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

