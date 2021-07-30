California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 385 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,889,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

