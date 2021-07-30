California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,508 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,622 shares of company stock worth $1,045,876. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $71.85 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

