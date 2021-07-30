California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

SNAP stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,636,760 shares of company stock valued at $313,043,734 in the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.