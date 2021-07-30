California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.10 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,522,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

