California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of CareDx worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.15. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -301.75 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.